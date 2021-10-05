Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.3% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 111,753 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $49.77. The stock had a trading volume of 131,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,230,574. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.39.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.