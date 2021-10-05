Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $49.86. 322,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,230,574. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

