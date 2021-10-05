Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $18,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after acquiring an additional 487,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,095,000 after buying an additional 25,486 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,400,000 after buying an additional 240,454 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,342,000 after buying an additional 50,608 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,886,000 after buying an additional 31,333 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $396.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.47. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $294.79 and a 12-month high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

