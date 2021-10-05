Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Position Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 203.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 101,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after buying an additional 67,769 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% in the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 254,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after buying an additional 32,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $94.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $97.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

