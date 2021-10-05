Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 61,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,126,343 shares.The stock last traded at $87.17 and had previously closed at $88.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.26.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
