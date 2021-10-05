Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 61,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,126,343 shares.The stock last traded at $87.17 and had previously closed at $88.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $3,839,000. Act Two Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $4,852,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 609,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,325 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

