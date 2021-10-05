Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NYSEARCA:VONV) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NYSEARCA:VONV)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.98 and last traded at $69.26. 209,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 468,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.09.

