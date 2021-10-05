Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $20,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after buying an additional 2,656,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,848,000 after buying an additional 12,434,002 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,849,000 after buying an additional 257,710 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,630,000 after buying an additional 504,196 shares during the period.

BSV stock opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

