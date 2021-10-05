Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,210. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $155.15 and a 52 week high of $229.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.39.

