Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $220.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.39. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $155.15 and a 12 month high of $229.96.

