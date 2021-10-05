Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,909,000 after acquiring an additional 827,131 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,067,000 after acquiring an additional 123,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,733,000 after buying an additional 86,078 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,506,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,994,000 after buying an additional 430,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,191,000 after buying an additional 56,849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.16. 29,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,590. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

