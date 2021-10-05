Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,510,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,402 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 3.83% of Varex Imaging worth $40,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,634.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 903,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after acquiring an additional 851,509 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 5,625.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 749,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 736,492 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter valued at $15,863,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,528.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 461,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 58.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,195,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,066,000 after purchasing an additional 441,137 shares in the last quarter.

VREX opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average of $25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.84, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

