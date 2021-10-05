Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 2,340,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

In related news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 5,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $133,736.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $124,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,533 shares of company stock worth $1,737,423. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,230,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,547,000 after purchasing an additional 33,529 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.2% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,865,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,350,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,123,000 after purchasing an additional 77,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,821,000 after purchasing an additional 157,889 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 2.9% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 648,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCVX stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,330. Vaxcyte has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $53.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.