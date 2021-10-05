Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Trading Down 5.3%

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.12 and last traded at $24.15. 7,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 284,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $124,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $342,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,254 shares in the company, valued at $13,601,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,423 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,228,000 after buying an additional 495,700 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 501,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,865,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,350,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,264,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 40.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 120,311 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

