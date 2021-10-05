Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $287.09 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000188 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001361 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000356 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001110 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000747 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

