Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.58

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 3394906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 293.18% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marta Thoma Hall sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $54,733.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 30,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $276,946.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,108.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,586 shares of company stock worth $1,149,840. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

