Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Short Interest Up 31.9% in September

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the August 31st total of 932,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $325.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 75.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 5,175.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.