Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.82 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will post $38.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.60 million and the lowest is $36.00 million. Vericel posted sales of $32.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year sales of $170.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.67 million to $170.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $216.22 million, with estimates ranging from $202.93 million to $239.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,878. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vericel by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 1,415.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VCEL stock opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average of $54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 272.13 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $68.94.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

