Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $11.09. 67,022 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,365,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.
About Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
