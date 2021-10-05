Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $11.09. 67,022 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,365,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. The company had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 61.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. Analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

