Vertcoin (VTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $355,577.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $31.77 million and $355,577.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,747.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.93 or 0.06838851 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.99 or 0.00338162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $595.79 or 0.01151335 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00105611 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.50 or 0.00524662 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.31 or 0.00377422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.25 or 0.00303880 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005717 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,080,897 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

