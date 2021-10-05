Vesper Market Capitalization Tops $36.23 Million (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, Vesper has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Vesper has a market cap of $36.23 million and approximately $831,004.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vesper coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.87 or 0.00013681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00061771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00110697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.72 or 0.00138761 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 62.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,009.11 or 0.99535364 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.60 or 0.06672837 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,270,894 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

