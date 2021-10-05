Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF)’s share price rose 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $11.92. Approximately 23,133 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 46,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00.

About Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF)

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

