VideoCoin (VID) Tops 1-Day Volume of $113,998.00

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $90.77 million and approximately $113,998.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded 40.4% higher against the dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001153 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,639,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

