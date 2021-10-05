View (NASDAQ:VIEW) PT Lowered to $9.00

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.44% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIEW opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. View has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIEW. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of View during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of View in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in View in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of View during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in View during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

