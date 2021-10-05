Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VCISY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

VCISY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 81,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.07. Vinci has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $29.18.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

