Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Short Interest Update

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,340,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the August 31st total of 15,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the second quarter valued at $641,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the second quarter valued at $628,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 122.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 78,773 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the first quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures during the second quarter valued at $514,000. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BBIG opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. Vinco Ventures has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

Vinco Ventures Company Profile

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

