Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.58

Shares of Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.58 and last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vine Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $97.66 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vine Energy Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

Vine Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VEI)

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

