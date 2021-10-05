Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $6.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded up 41.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009132 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

