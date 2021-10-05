Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.15.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPCE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $120,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPCE opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.16. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.34.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

