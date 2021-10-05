Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Down 23.5% in September

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE VGI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,134. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGI. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 89.6% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 158,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 75,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 10.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 63,402 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

