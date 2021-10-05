Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Down 23.5% in September

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE VGI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,134. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $12.75.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
