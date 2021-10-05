Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Shares Up 5.4%

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $6.05. 32,873 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 422,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $523.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 78.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 733.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 312,627 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 675.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 140,650 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 1,236.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 511,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 473,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

