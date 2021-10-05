Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Aegis increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

NYSE:VSTO opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.92. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,609,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 491.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 489,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after buying an additional 406,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,215,000 after buying an additional 367,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 272,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after buying an additional 233,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.