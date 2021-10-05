Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €13.20 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been given a €13.20 ($15.53) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivendi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €20.81 ($24.49).

Shares of VIV opened at €10.88 ($12.79) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of €28.24. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a fifty-two week high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

