Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners upgraded Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivendi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS VIVHY traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 36,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $35.25. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $42.70.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

