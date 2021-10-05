VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Up 31.1% in September

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the August 31st total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VOC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.90. 82,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,596. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. VOC Energy Trust has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The company has a market cap of $83.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.00.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 406.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 181,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.