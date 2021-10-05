Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.70

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.70 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 81253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonovia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94.

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.