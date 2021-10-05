Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.50

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 1723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

Several brokerages have commented on VRM. Piper Sandler downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vroom by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,772 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Vroom by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,132,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,882,000 after acquiring an additional 595,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vroom by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,021,000 after acquiring an additional 889,998 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,219,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vroom by 331.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

