W Brett White Sells 1,730 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $32,593.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, October 1st, W Brett White sold 48,886 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $917,590.22.

On Monday, August 16th, W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $3,188,056.00.

CWK traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 794,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWK. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,436,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,135,000 after purchasing an additional 109,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,817 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 11,819,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,481,000 after buying an additional 309,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,614,000 after acquiring an additional 530,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 212.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,155,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

