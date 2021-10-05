Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €190.00 by Baader Bank

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €190.00 ($223.53) price target by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Warburg Research set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €158.18 ($186.10).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WCH stock opened at €157.05 ($184.76) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion and a PE ratio of 19.66. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €79.00 ($92.94) and a twelve month high of €162.40 ($191.06). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €143.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €133.71.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.