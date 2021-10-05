Wall Street Games Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded up 173.1% against the US dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $9.94 million and $12.63 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00061584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00111146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00138154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 65.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,385.39 or 0.99498741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.73 or 0.06650431 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

