Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,480 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 154,932 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 359,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,684,000 after purchasing an additional 61,795 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.8% during the second quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 50,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $135.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.84.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

