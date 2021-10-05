Wasatch Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,899,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 131,771 shares during the quarter. Five Below comprises about 1.5% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 3.39% of Five Below worth $367,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Five Below by 75.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,805,000 after acquiring an additional 242,567 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $43,072,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $39,695,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 99.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,081,000 after acquiring an additional 169,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 172.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,803,000 after acquiring an additional 138,587 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.65.

Five Below stock opened at $170.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.97 and its 200-day moving average is $194.74. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.48 and a 1 year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

