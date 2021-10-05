Wasatch Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,651,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,993 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 5.10% of Balchem worth $216,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 3.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Balchem by 21.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Balchem by 80.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Balchem by 81.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Balchem by 55.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 60,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Balchem stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,739. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $97.32 and a 52-week high of $151.58. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

