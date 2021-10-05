Wasatch Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,624,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,852 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 4.95% of Hamilton Lane worth $239,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,713,000 after acquiring an additional 83,747 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,329,383.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HLNE traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.32. 97 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.15 and a 1-year high of $97.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.71.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

