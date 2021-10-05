Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $497.15 Million Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,494 shares during the period. CyberArk Software comprises about 2.0% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 9.76% of CyberArk Software worth $497,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 233.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.86.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $156.76 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $171.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -145.17 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

