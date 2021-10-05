Wasatch Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,073,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,556 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 5.41% of Skyline Champion worth $163,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Skyline Champion by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SKY shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Skyline Champion stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.94. The stock had a trading volume of 327,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,288. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.77. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $66.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

