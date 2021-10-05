Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 13,183 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,183 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of Pool worth $229,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pool by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,201,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Pool by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $2,740,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $458.86.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $2.39 on Tuesday, reaching $438.31. 415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,210. The company has a fifty day moving average of $476.36 and a 200-day moving average of $440.49. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $305.47 and a twelve month high of $500.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.