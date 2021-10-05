Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.42

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.42 and last traded at $35.35, with a volume of 1112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $141.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.97 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Washington Federal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,785,000 after purchasing an additional 597,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,043,000 after buying an additional 160,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,608,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,891,000 after buying an additional 230,392 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 301.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,791,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,168,000 after buying an additional 1,344,895 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,471,000 after buying an additional 302,856 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Federal Company Profile (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

