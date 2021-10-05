Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up to $2.20

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.30. Waterdrop shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 500 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new position in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

