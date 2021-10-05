Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR)’s share price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.70 and last traded at C$6.71. Approximately 15,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 18,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$240.00 million and a PE ratio of 47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.0276 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Waterloo Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.31%.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

