Waves Enterprise (WEST) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001031 BTC on major exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $22.23 million and approximately $137,059.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00061333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00106628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00137970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,477.32 or 1.00164496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.42 or 0.06639886 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

